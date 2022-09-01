Lee Tuck now a citizen of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Sri Pahang FC midfielder Lee Tuck is now a naturalised Malaysian citizen.

This was announced by the 34-year-old player in his Instagram post last night.

“Today (yesterday), I can finally and officially say I am a Malaysian citizen.

“I’m truly grateful to obtain Malaysian citizenship. It’s been a tough road with making sacrifices in order to get here, but this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass on,” he wrote.

The Huddersfield-born player expressed his gratitude to Sri Pahang’s top leaders, especially its owner Tengku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ahmad Shah, for supporting him throughout the naturalisation process.

“I would also like to thank my loving family and close friends,” he said.

Tuck has been playing in the Malaysia League (M-League) since 2017, when he joined Negeri Sembilan before moving to Terengganu FC in 2018 and Sri Pahang last season.

Previously, it was reported that Sri Pahang was trying to make Tuck and Argentinian-born forward Sergio Aguero as naturalised players. However, the status of Aguero, who has also been playing in the M-League since 2017, has yet to be confirmed.

For the record, Malaysia already has three naturalised players, namely Mohamadou Sumareh, Liridon Krasniqi and Guilherme De Paula, who once donned the Harimau Malaya jersey. - Bernama