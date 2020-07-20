Leeds celebrate title in style at Derby, Barnsley boost survival bid

LONDON: Leeds United celebrated promotion to the Premier League on Sunday with a 3-1 victory at Derby County as the Championship winners turned on the style.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side had started their promotion celebrations on Friday when second-placed West Bromwich Albion lost to Huddersfield.

Leeds were confirmed as champions on Saturday after third-placed Brentford were beaten by Stoke.

Bielsa made a host of changes in his side’s first match since they were assured of ending the club's 16-year exile from England's top flight.

But after Chris Martin had given Derby a second-half lead, Bielsa's new-look side hit back through Pablo Hernandez, Jamie Shackleton and Matthew Clarke's own goal to register their 27th league win of the season.

Derby's players gave Leeds a guard of honour before kick-off, which could help ease the simmering rivalry between the clubs following last season's 'Spygate' affair.

Tension between the two clubs had mounted further following Derby's celebrations at Elland Road after their play-off semi-final triumph last season, but there was no apparent animosity lingering between the players.

A stoppage-time winner from Patrick Schmidt earned Barnsley a vital 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at Oakwell.

The dramatic finish keeps second bottom Barnsley's survival hopes alive going into the final game of the season.

They are two points behind fourth-from-bottom Charlton, who visit Leeds on Wednesday.

Third-bottom Luton, also two points above Barnsley, host Blackburn in their final match.

Barnsley face a daunting trip to Brentford, who are still in the hunt for automatic promotion.

Fifth placed Forest should still qualify for the play-offs as they hold a three-point lead and a superior goal difference over seventh placed Swansea. – AFP