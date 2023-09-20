Lego Sam on a do-or-die mission to qualify for The 2024 Paris Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR: National breakdancing star, Sam Jee Lek, or better known as Lego Sam, is determined to make the most of his two remaining chances to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The South East Asian (SEA) Games B-Boys defending champion admitted that his chances are very slim but vowed to fight till the end by improving his ranking at the qualifiers in Belgium and Hong Kong after failing to qualify on merit at the three previous qualifiers for breakdance, which will be contested at the Paris Olympics for the first time ever as a sport.

“I have prepared for the Paris Olympics since October 2022. I am currently 83rd and have been at world 50th but suffered a dip in performance.

“That’s why I don’t have high hopes for next year’s Olympics as only the top 16 in the world will qualify on merit,” he told reporters after the launch of Astro’s tv programme entitled ‘Battleground Malaysia - Road To Gold’, which was officiated by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh here today.

Hannah, who was very upbeat and supportive of the sport, said that it would be expanded to every age group, especially school-going children who were interested to list it as a co-curicullum activity.

“I will support Lego Sam as best as possible, but we need to create another 10 athletes like him. A lot of people don’t know about this sport, so what I want to do is get rid of the stigma among parents.

“There are students who are less interested in studying but very talented artistically. They must be given a chance to show of their talent and shine,” she said, adding that ‘Battleground Malaysia – Road To Gold’, a joint initiative between her ministry under the Rakan Muda programme, is the biggest street dance competition in Malaysia, which will air beginning Sept 29.-Bernama