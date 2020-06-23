Leicester not fretting over clubs chasing its players: Rodgers

LONDON: Leicester City are not concerned about losing their best players to bigger clubs but they would continue to challenge the established hierarchy in the Premier League, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Monday.

Having lost defender Harry Maguire to Manchester United last year, players such as Ben Chilwell and James Maddison have also been linked with moves away and Rodgers said it would take time to establish themselves as a top club.

“We’re always aware that while there are good players, that will always be of interest to other teams that have more money than us. We’re not naive,” Rodgers told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s (Wed 1am in Malaysia) match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

“But we don’t lose sleep worrying about it. We have to continue with our work after have a pipeline in place. We’re not looking to move anyone, we want to keep everyone together.

“We’re looking to get ourselves into that bracket and we need to perform well and keep developing year on year... We’re trying to challenge the hierarchy that has been there for years.”

Leicester are third in the standings behind Liverpool and Manchester City and they are in position to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since their title-winning campaign in 2015-16.

“It’s (the top-four race) where we know what our objective is. We’re going to give everything we can to finish there,” Rodgers said.

“We’ve proven that when we play well... we will win games. You always look ahead of you. We’re working on getting better.” – Reuters