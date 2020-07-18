Leicester’s Chilwell ‘not for sale,‘ says manager Rodgers

LONDON: Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers insisted on Friday that full-back Ben Chilwell (pix) is “not for sale.”

The 23-year-old Chilwell has impressed again this season and has been consistently linked with a move, with Manchester United the favourites.

But Rogers said Chilwell is “a Leicester City player and not a player we want to lose.”

Leicester are fourth, chasing a Champions League spot and Rodgers said breaking up the side was not in his plans.

“We’ve got a fantastic squad, a squad we want to keep together,” he told reporters.

“There's no intention to sell Ben Chilwell and there's absolutely no need to sell. So the message is he's not for sale - it's as simple as that.”