Leicester suffer blow to top-four hopes; Bournemouth on the brink

LONDON: Leicester suffered a big blow to their hopes of a Champions League spot next season as they were thumped 3-0 at Tottenham on Sunday.

Harry Kane scored two of the goals as Spurs moved up to sixth but Bournemouth are on the verge of relegation from the Premier League after they lost 2-0 at home to south-coast rivals Southampton.

Leicester remain fourth but only on goal difference from Manchester United, who have two games remaining to their one.

A James Justin own goal set Tottenham on their way after just six minutes and Kane then made sure of the points with two goals in four minutes shortly before half-time.

Danny Ings and Che Adams scored the goals as Southampton climbed to 11th with a 2-0 win at Bournemouth, a result that leaves their rivals on the brink of relegation.

Eddie Howe's side are still third-bottom, three points from safety and now need to win at Everton on the final day and hope results go their way to stay up.

“In some ways it sort of mirrored our season,” Bournemouth manager Howe said.

“We were in the game. The players were committed to everything we asked them to do today. I'm disappointed with the two goals we conceded.”

Howe said Bournemouth would give their all at Everton on the final day.

“We’ve got to still believe it is possible," he said. "It is difficult and fate is out of our hands. We'll wait and see.”

Ings put Southampton ahead with a well-struck finish after 41 minutes, with his 21st goal of the season, and later missed a penalty.

Bournemouth had an injury-time goal ruled out for offside before Adams finished them off with the second goal. –dpa