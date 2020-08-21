Leipzig chief says big offers for top names may make them sell

BERLIN: RB Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff says top names such as defender Dayot Upamecano may be sold if a big offer comes in.

“There is always a pain threshold,” he told the Leipziger Volkszeitung newspaper on Friday. “If a completely crazy offer arrives, we would have to think about it. But we assume that in these times of crisis, such an offer won’t come.”

Leipzig reached the Champions League semifinals with French defender Upamecano, 21, courting interest across Europe. The coronavirus pandemic is expected to limit club spending during the transfer window.

Should an offer for coach Julian Nagelsmann land on his desk, Mintzlaff said the situation would be the same as a player. But he added: “He is not done by a long way yet at Leipzig. We are a club where Julian can develop further.”

Nagelsmann, 33, only took over last July and is one year into a four-year contract. – dpa