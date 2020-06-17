Leipzig coach plans to have Chelsea-bound Werner for Champions League

LEIPZIG: RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann expects to have forward Timo Werner (pix) available for the Champions League quarterfinals despite media reports saying he will already be a Chelsea player in August.

“He’s currently quite normally in my plans to play in the Champions League. He is our player and hasn’t signed anywhere else yet,” coach Julian Nagelsmann told reporters on Tuesday.

If Werner’s transfer to Chelsea is completed as expected in the next few days, Nagelsmann still hopes to field the Germany forward in Europe’s top club competition, which has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Both parties will sit down together and see what happens next. At the moment there are no regulations,” Nagelsmann said.

UEFA is holding a major meeting on Wednesday when it hopes to lay out a plan for the resumption of the Champions League in August following the delayed end of domestic leagues after the coronavirus hiatus.

The Bild newspaper has reported that Werner will already be under contract with Chelsea in August despite the fact the 2019/20 season will not yet have finished.

Werner, whose deal at Leipzig signed just last year runs until 2023, is able to leave if his exit clause of €53 million (RM254.7m) is paid.

Leipzig have reached the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time while Chelsea are on the brink of elimination after losing their last-16 first leg 3-0 to Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga concludes on June 27, with Werner assured of playing for Leipzig until then. The Premier League is set to run until the end of July. – dpa