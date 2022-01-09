Lens beat Rennes to end Ligue 1 winless streak

RC Lens ended a six-game winless streak in Ligue 1 when second-half substitute Wesley Said's last-gasp goal earned them a 1-0 home victory against Stade Rennais on Saturday.

Said, who came on in the 70th minute, struck with one minute left to give the hosts their first league win in two months and lift his side to sixth with 30 points from 20 games.

Rennes, who have now lost their last three Ligue 1 matches, stay fourth on 31 points, five behind second-placed Olympique de Marseille.

Both teams failed to threaten in a poor first half at a windy and rainswept Bollart stadium, with Seko Fofana coming closest after a nice combination with Arnaud Kalimuendo.

Rennes briefly celebrated when Gaetan Laborde found the back of the net with a header, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside just before the hour.

It was then Lens who were the more dangerous side but Corentin Jean's volley was parried by Dogan Alemdar as both sides seemed content to share the points.

Said, however, latched on to a cross from wing back Jonathan Clauss to give Lens another late win, four days after they beat neighbours Lille on penalties following a stoppage-time equaliser by Fofana in the French Cup last 32.

Leaders Paris St Germain will extend their advantage to 13 points if they beat 13th-placed Olympique Lyonnais away on Sunday. - Reuters