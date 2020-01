KUALA LUMPUR: Legacy Racing will make its GT World Challenge Asia debut in 2020 with an Am

class-entered Mer- cedes-AMG GT3.

The Malaysian squad is run by Tedco Racing, which has previously competed in national championships but will now make its pan-Asia debut with two familiar faces from stunt driving and drifting: Leona Chin and Tengku Djan Ley.

Chin’s racing experience also includes stints in the Mini Challenge Asia Series, Renault Clio Cup China and the Malaysian Championship Series, where she finished second last season.

“It was always a dream to race in any GT championship so to now have an opportunity in Asia’s most prestigious GT series is pretty amazing,” said Chin. “It’s going to be a tough and challenging year as it will be my first time racing a GT3 car, let alone the beautiful Mercedes-AMG. But I’m also very excited to visit new circuits that I’ve never previously raced at. Competing in GT World Challenge Asia will provide me with great experience at a very high level of racing.”

Meanwhile, Djan Ley’s racing career spans 24 years, and even features outings in Japan’s Super GT series as well as back-to-back Merdeka Millennium Endurance victories at Sepang. However, he didn’t earn the nickname ‘Prince of Drift’ for nothing – he was crowned Formula Drift Asia champion in 2009 and 2010, and finished seventh in last season’s FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup.

“I’m looking forward to a great season with a new, all-Malaysian team,” he said. “We hope to be competitive in the Am class but both Leona and I are new to GT racing. And it’s not going to be easy as GT World Challenge Asia has the highest level of competition in the region.”

Team boss Kelvin Liang added: “As newcomers to GT World Challenge Asia and GT racing generally we will need to dig deep to catch up with the rest of the established teams and drivers. Success, howev- er, will be sweeter being an allMalaysian team of drivers and crew.”

Legacy Racing begins its GT World Challenge Asia campaign on home soil at Sepang on March 28/29 before the sixround, 11-race championship then travels to Thailand, Japan and China.