Let Zii Jia chart his own course: Hendrawan

KUALA LUMPUR: Badminton singles ace Lee Zii Jia should be given the space to work out the best course of action for his professional career, including playing without a full-time coach, said former world champion Hendrawan.

The national singles coach believed that what Zii Jia was going through now was part of the learning process which would make him a more experienced and mature player.

Zii Jia, who quit the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) early last year, parted ways with his coach Indra Wijaya in November last year and is now being helped by Liew Daren, who is also an independent player.

“I think he has given it enough thought and we should not question his decision. He will do whatever is needed and he will learn from it, notwithstanding the plusses and minuses.

“He has the courage to make decisions and it’s a process Zii Jia has to go through. I believe he will become more mature,” he told reporters at the Malaysia Open at Axiata Arena here today.

On Wednesday, the world number two Zii Jia crashed out of the first round of the Malaysia Open, losing to Japan’s rising star Kodai Naraoka 21-13, 17-21, 19-21.

Asked on Ng Tze Yong’s performance, Hendrawan said impatience to win might have contributed to his 21-15, 19-21, 15-21 defeat to Naraoka in a 120-minute battle in the second round yesterday.

He said the world number 25 Tze Yong had a good chance of winning the match when leading 19-15 in the second game but in the decider Naraoka’s experience proved crucial.

“I believe Tze Yong has gained valuable experience playing against the world number seven, especially how he changed his style of play from attacking to rallying, and his strategy,” said the Indonesian.

He said Tze Yong, 22, would need time to develop into one of the top players in the world.

The last time a Malaysian won the Malaysia Open was in 2018 when Datuk Lee Chong Wei clinched his 12th title. - Bernama