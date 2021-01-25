Lets give Nicol a boost

AS most of you already know, Malaysia’s squash queen Datuk Nicol David (pix) has made it into the Top 10 of the World’s Greatest Athlete of All Time poll.

The former world No. 1 is the only Malaysian and Asian among the initial 24 athletes who was nominated for this prestigious accolade in the World Games.

The list of GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) candidates was published on Jan 4 this year and voting started on Jan 8. From Jan 20, only the top 10 remained.

As of Mon Jan 25, Nicol has garnered 200,043 votes and is in the No. 1 spot – so lets make sure she stays there.

Go to https://www.theworldgames.org/awards/The-World-Games-Greatest-Athlete-of-All-Time-81 and vote Nicol the World’s Greatest Athlete of All Time.

It is important to note the following:

1. You can vote ONCE every 24 Hours.

2. Votes must be given each time to TWO (2) candidates: 2 votes to your first-choice candidate and 1 vote to your second-choice candidate.

3.If you try to give votes to one candidate only, the votes will NOT be registered.

4. Voting ends on Mon Feb 1 at 9pm Malaysian time.