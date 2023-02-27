Letshanaa back with BAM after a year out through injury

KUALA LUMPUR: Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has confirmed that independent women’s singles shuttler K. Letshanaa will rejoin the governing body effective March 1.

BAM announced this in a Facebook post today, and stated that it was delighted to have the 20-year-old Letshanaa back with the national team.

“She will surely add depth and strengthen the women’s singles team. The Association has been closely monitoring her progress during her recovery process and has been impressed with the commitment she has shown.

“BAM will work with her and assist in her development and progress,” the post read.

In February last year, Letshanaa quit the national team after suffering a severe back injury.

Yesterday, Letshanaa bagged her first title of the season by winning the women’s singles event at the 2023 Uganda International Challenge. - Bernama