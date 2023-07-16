Letshanaa fancies chance to play, make new friends in Hangzhou

KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s singles player, K. Letshanaa is relishing her chance to compete in her first ever Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Letshanaa said she does not feel any pressure to play in the 2022 Asian Games and hopes to give her best for the country in Hangzhou.

“As the national number one (women’s singles) player, I must be looking forward to this kind tournament, it’s not a heavy thing for me as I am already preparing for the Asian Games.

“It is kind of new exposure for me. I hope I can do well and whatever I can for the country, Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) as well as coaches who always believed in me,” she said when met at Akademi Badminton Malaysia, Bukit Kiara, here.

Apart from the 19-year-old shuttler, BAM are also pinning their hopes on former two-time world junior champion Goh Jin Wei in the women’s singles event in the Asiad.

In the meantime, the Selangor-born player said she is looking forward to make new friends especially from other sports when she sets a foot in Hangzhou soon.

“Before this I only played in badminton tournaments but soon I will get a chance to meet and get to know a lot of people from other sports in my first ever Asian Games.

“I hope I will be able to watch diving and swimming when I have free time in Hangzhou,” she said.

Meanwhile, the current world number 70 player said she is now working on strengthening her mental and physical aspects in a bid to compete with top players as well as improving her ranking.

The 2022 Asian Games is slated to kick off Sept 23 until Oct 8.

The quadrennial Games was supposed to be held last year but was postponed to this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. - Bernama