Leverkusen: Havertz taking part in Europa League is ‘set in stone’

BERLIN: Bayer Leverkusen managing director Rudi Voeller fully expects Kai Havertz (pix) to play for the German side when the Europa League resumes in August.

The 21-year-old Germany playmaker has been heavily linked in the media with a move to Chelsea with some reports saying he has already agreed personal terms to join former RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner at Stamford Bridge.

But Voeller told Thursday’s Kicker magazine that his participation in the closing rounds of the rescheduled Europa League was “set in stone.”

There is "no new news" on Havertz, he said.

The coronavirus crisis is likely to impact the current transfer window with clubs either trying to bank as much as they can from sales or buying clubs being unwilling to pay high sums while they deal with the fall-out from empty stadiums.

"Irrespective of Kai Havertz's talents, it is a different transfer period," Voeller would only say.

Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes later told reporters: "We haven't received an offer yet. But of course we know about clubs' interest."

Rolfes said contrary to some reports, Havertz had never asked to leave before the end of the delayed European season.

"The ideal scenario is to have clarity about the squad for next season early on, but that is rarely a reality. We're relaxed," he added.

Leverkusen host Rangers in the second leg of their last 16 clash next Thursday. Coach Peter Bosz's team won their first leg 3-1 away in March before the coronavirus hiatus.

Europe's second-tier club competition will then be played as a mini-tournament in western Germany from the last eight onwards.

Chelsea are still in the Champions League but under special UEFA rules because the coronavirus-hit season has run beyond June 30, neither Werner nor Havertz if he signs quickly would be eligible for the Londoners this term.

They visit Bayern Munich in a last 16 second leg on August 8 but are 3-0 down from February's home leg. –dpa