Leverkusen’s Bosz seeks titles and dreams of Bondscoach role

DUSSELDORF : Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz (pix) hopes to win titles with his team to end a long drought but his ultimate dream is becoming Netherlands national team coach one day.

“To become Bondscoach is the biggest thing you can achieve in Holland,” Bosz told dpa in an interview. “Should it work out one day as Bondscoach I would be happy.”

Bosz, 56, said the knew he was a candidate before Ronald Koeman got the job but he was contracted at Borussia Dortmund at the time in 2017. “It is always about timing in football,” he said.

Bosz led Ajax Amsterdam into the 2017 Europa League final before his Dortmund engagement lasted only a few months. He has been at Leverkusen since January 2019 and reached this year’s German Cup final with them.

Leverkusen have not won a trophy since 1993 but Bosz said that the team should aiming silverware, domestically as well as in the Europa League where they face a last-16 return leg against Rangers next week, leading the tie 3-1.

“I work at Leverkusen who are a super club. So it must be the aim to win titles. It doesn’t mean a whole season is bad if it doesn’t work out. I have no problem expressing this ambition, and we were close in the German Cup this year,” he said.

Bosz also said he knew what decision Leverkusen’s young star Kai Havertz has reached on his future but that it was up to the player to make an according announcement.

Havertz, 21, has been linked with a move to Chelsea who would reportedly have to pay in the region of €100 million (RM499m) for him.

“Maybe the deciding call will come today, maybe next week, maybe never,” Bosz said of Havertz. – dpa