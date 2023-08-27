Leverkusen splash out for Southampton winger Tella

BERLIN: English winger Nathan Tella has signed with Bayer Leverkusen from Southampton until 2028, the German club confirmed on Sunday.

Tella arrives for a reported fee of 23 million euros ($25 million) including bonuses, making him Leverkusen's most expensive arrival of a busy transfer summer.

Tella, 24, plays as a forward or winger and scored 17 goals in the English Championship in 2022-23 from 39 games while on loan with Burnley.

Tella said he was “impressed” by Leverkusen after their run to the Europa League semi-finals last season.

Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said Tella “brings experience with him but also has the potential to develop.”

“Nathan gives our attack additional versatility and he will strengthen our team with his pace and quality on the pitch.”

Led by manager Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen have had a busy summer, bringing in former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka, Germany winger Jonas Hoffman, striker Victor Boniface and Bayern defender Josip Stanisic on loan.

Southampton were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season after 11 seasons in the top division. - AFP