Liek Hou bags two titles in Bahrain

KUALA LUMPUR: National champion and 2020 Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Cheah Liek Hou (pix) is once again back to his best after bagging two titles at the Bahrain International Para Badminton Championships yesterday.

He won the first, the SU5 men’s singles title (physical impairment), after downing Indonesian shuttler Suryo Nugroho 21-13, 21-10 in the final played in Manama.

The win avenged his defeat to the same opponent in the second round of the Thailand Para International Badminton Championship two weeks ago.

The 35-year-old athlete then continued his excellent momentum after partnering Muhammad Fareez Anuar to beat Indian pair Chirag Baretha-Raj Kumar for the men’s SU5 doubles title.

Despite taking the first set 21-18, Liek Hou-Muhammad Fareez was stretched by the Indian pair in the second before losing 19-21.

They clinched the title in the deciding tie with a 21-14 victory. -Bernama