Liek Hou getting along better with new partner Muhammad Fareez

KUALA LUMPUR: National badminton champion Cheah Liek Hou says that he is getting along better with his new partner, Muhammad Fareez Anuar, in the men’s SU5 (physical impairment).doubles event.

Since being partnered together last year, Liek Hou said he was happy to see the positive development made with Muhammad Fareez after successfully bagging four international titles including two championships this year, namely the Spanish International Para Badminton Championship II and the Brazilian Para Badminton Championship.

Accordingly, the defending Paralympic Games champion said he will try to continue their progress by competing at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, this October.

He said that he and Muhammad Fareez, who are currently the number two best pair in the world in that category, hope to at least be able to make it to the final in the action in Hangzhou.

“If we win gold, of course it will be a bonus for us,“ he told Bernama.

Liek Hou previously won the Asian Para Games SU5 men’s doubles gold twice in a row with his former partner, Suhalli Laiman, in the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China and then in Incheon, South Korea in 2014.

In the meantime, the 35-year-old said his dream of recapturing the SU5 men’s singles gold from his arch rival, Dheva Anrimusthi from Indonesia, remains his main focus at the 2022 Asian Para Games.

Being the top ranked men’s singles player in the categroy, Liek Hou said that considering his age is increasing, he needs to ensure that he is more careful in the training sessions to avoid any serious injury that could jeopardise his chances in China.

“I need to take care of my body condition, if I want to push in training I have to take care,“ he said.

The 2022 Asian Para Games are scheduled to be held from Oct 22-28.-Bernama