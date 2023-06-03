Liek Hou shines in Spain

KUALA LUMPUR: World champion Cheah Liek Hou has won his first title this year after emerging champion in the Spanish Para Badminton International Level 1 men’s SU5 (physical disability) event in Toledo yesterday.

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist beat Fang Jeng Yu of Taiwan 21-7, 21-13 in the 27-minute final.

The victory makes up for his loss to Indonesian Dheva Anrimusthi in the Spanish Para Badminton International Level 2 final a month ago.

Liek Hou created a sensation after he reclaimed the men’s singles SU5 title at the World Para Badminton Championship in Tokyo, Japan in November last year.

The 34-year-old shuttler claimed his 12th world title after becoming singles champion for the seventh time and collecting five titles for the SU5 doubles category. - Bernama