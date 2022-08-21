Liek Hou wins Thai tournament for 13th straight title

KUALA LUMPUR: National para badminton ace Cheah Liek Hou (pix) clinched his 13th consecutive title by winning the Thailand Para Badminton International in Pattaya yesterday.

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics champion triumphed in the men’s singles SU5 category (physical disability) by beating Taiwan’s Fang Jen-Yu 22-20, 21-15 in 36 minutes.

Liek Hou, who won the Asean Para Games in Solo, Indonesia, recently, said his victory in Thailand was very meaningful as it came ahead of the National Day celebration on Aug 31.

The Kuala Lumpur player said he would be taking a break from competition to prepare for the world championships in Tokyo in November.

“Many thanks to all who have supported me. I’m fortunate to get help from a support team from ISN (National Sports Institute), who have been sending a physiotherapist to ease my pain during competitions.

“I would also like to thank my sponsors for supporting me in every tournament,” he said in a post on Instagram.

Malaysia won another title in Thailand when Muhammad Ikhwan Ramli edged South Korea’s Jeong Jaegun 21-23, 21-16, 21-19 in the men’s singles WH1 (wheelchair) final. - Bernama