Lilia Vu projected to take top spot in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings

SURREY : American Lilia Vu is projected to move up to number one in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings following her second major victory at the AIG Women’s Open on Sunday.

Prior to the start of the final women’s major of the year, Vu was in sixth place in the world rankings with compatriot Nelly Korda occupying the top spot.

With Korda’s T11 finish at Walton Heath, Vu is projected to take over the number one position when the latest rankings are released.

Vu became a Rolex First-Time Winner in February at the Honda LPGA Thailand and won again just four starts later at The Chevron Championship, defeating Angel Yin in a playoff to earn her first major title.

However, it’s been a bit of a struggle for the 25-year-old since then with missed four cuts in five starts. “It’s just been a crazy year for me, doing pretty well at the beginning of the season and just hit a lull in the middle. After playing so badly at the U.S. Open, I didn’t know if I could ever win again. I think I came into this week with a good mindset. My team and I talked about just trying to be in contention on the weekend, and that’s all I could do,” said Vu.

“Being the best in the world, that’s just crazy to me, just thinking about the struggle I had this year. It’s just incredible,” added the Californian, who will become the fourth American to reach the top spot in the Rolex Rankings joining Korda, Stacy Lewis and Cristie Kerr.

Cheered on by fans who numbered over 51,000 for the week, Hull had to settle for a third runner-up finish in a major after her joint second at this year’s U.S. Women’s Open and The Chevron Championship in 2016.

Hull’s long par putt at the final hole for a closing 73 saw her finish on eight-under-par 280, a shot ahead of Korea’s Jiyai Shin who is a two-time winner of the championship. Two other Korean players, Hyo Joo Kim and Amy Yang, tied for fourth on six-under-par 282.

England’s Charlotte Heath triumphed on home soil as the leading amateur to claim the Smyth Salver. The 21-year-old finished on seven-over-par 295, five shots ahead of nearest challenger Julia Lopez Ramirez from Spain.

Since 2019, The R&A and AIG have focused on elevating women’s golf and the AIG Women’s Open in particular, with this year’s total prize fund of USD9 million marking a 23 per cent increase from 2022.

The 2023 AIG Women’s Open showcased women in sport, business and entertainment with fans enjoying world-class golf along with entertainment and a new festival village designed to generate a fun and vibrant atmosphere.

For the very first time, live music featured as part of the enhanced fan experience with global superstar Ellie Goulding performing a headline set on Saturday night.

The 2024 AIG Women’s Open will be played at the Old Course of St Andrews Golf Club in Scotland. This will be the third time the iconic Old Course will stage the prestigious championship, following 2007 when Mexican star Lorena Ochoa won and 2013 when Lewis triumphed.

For more information and updates, log on to lpga.com.