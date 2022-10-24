Lille edge Monaco in seven-goal thriller

PARIS: Remy Cabella scored twice as Lille put an end to Monaco's six-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1 with a 4-3 win on Sunday that continued their own resurgence.

Alexsandro and Cabella twice gave Lille the lead at home, but Monaco replied both times with goals from Caio Henrique and Axel Disasi.

Wissam Ben Yedder put Monaco 3-2 ahead early in the second half before Cabella equalised and Jonathan Bamba bagged the winner on 71 minutes.

Paulo Fonseca's team have won four of their past five matches and climbed above Monaco into sixth place.

Lorient stayed in third after a 2-2 draw at Troyes in the absence of injured leading scorer Terem Moffi.

They are level with second-place Lens and five points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who were 3-0 winners at Ajaccio on Friday.

Croatia midfielder Lovro Majer's stoppage-time penalty earned Rennes a 2-1 win at bottom side Angers as the Breton side extended their unbeaten league run to eight games.

Nicolas Pepe converted a controversial late penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw for Nice at home to Nantes, who had goalkeeper Alban Lafont sent off for protesting the decision.

Toulouse drew 2-2 at home to Strasbourg. Reims defeated Auxerre 2-1 and Brest won 3-1 away to Clermont. - AFP