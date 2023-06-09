LIMA teams arrive early to craft strategies for LTdL 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Three proteams and two continental teams will arrive early to craft their strategies ahead of the Le Tour de Langkawi 2023 (LTdL) cycling event from Sept 23 to 30.

National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail (pix) said the three proteams were Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizane (Italy), Team Corratec-Selle Italia (Italy) and Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling (New Zealand), while the two remaining teams were Li Ning Star (China), which will be arriving on Sept 18, and KSPO Professional (South Korea), arriving SEpt 19.

The NSC had also announced PACE as the official clothes and merchandising supplier, TikTok Malaysia as social media sponsor partner and Dahua Technology as equipment and communications service provider for the oldest Asian cycling event, with a sponsorship value of RM1.3 million at the LTdL 2023 introduction of official sponsors at the NSC in Bukit Jalil here today.

Ahmad Shapawi said the three sponsors would popularise the Proseries Tour event and help ease the running of the race for officials, adding that this year’s Tour would use the latest technology, including body cams for race commissaires and their motorcycles, allowing analyses to be conducted for any protests while racing.

LTdL 2023 will feature a route spanning 11 states, with Stage 1 from Kerteh to Kuala Terengganu (184.4 kilometres (km)); Stage 2 Kuala Terengganu-Kota Bharu (186.2km); Stage 3 Jeli-Baling (177.1km); Stage 4 Bukit Mertajam-Meru Raya (140km); Stage 5 Slim River-Genting Highlands (133.3km); Stage 6 Karak-Melaka (176.6km); Stage 7 Muar-Seremban 2 (125.7km) and Stage 8 Setia Alam-Kuala Lumpur (157km). -Bernama