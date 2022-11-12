List of 2023 cambodia SEA Games players finalised: Tennis Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Tennis Malaysia (TM) has finalised the list of players who will represent the country at the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games to be submitted to the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) at the end of this year.

TM secretary Muhammad Shahrul Hafidz Ab Rahim said a total of eight to 10 male and female athletes were listed based on their position and achievements in previous national and international tournaments.

“The current list is made up of senior players and there are also junior players selected, but for juniors, we are very selective, because they will play in senior tournaments. For seniors, they comprise top national-rank players.

“We list juniors in this long list to give them early exposure at international tournaments,“ he said when met recently.

Muhammad Shahrul said TM also aims to improve on the achievements of the last Sea Games.

At the Hanoi SEA Games, in May, the national tennis squad managed to bring home two bronze medals through the men’s and women’s doubles events.

He added that TM has appointed TM development officer Zulkhairi Mohd Khir as the interim coach after national squad head coach Hazli Zainuddin resigned earlier this month.

“The coach withdrew because he had other commitments, for now, finding a new full-time coach is still under discussion. We will discuss the budget at the coming exco meeting before hiring a new coach,“ he said. - Bernama