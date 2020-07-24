Liverpool captain is Football Writers’ Player of the Year

LONDON: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was honoured on Friday after being named the Men’s Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA).

Midfielder Henderson, 30, played an integral part in helping Liverpool lift their first league trophy in 30 years, despite his season being curtailed late by a knee injury.

“As grateful as I am I don’t feel like I can accept this on my own,” he said.

“I owe a lot to so many people but none more so than my current teammates, who have been incredible and deserve this every bit as much as I do.”

The England international received more than a quarter of the votes with teammates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane also nominated along with Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

Away from the pitch, Henderson was a key voice in raising money for the National Health Service (NHS) amid the coronavirus pandemic as well as showing support for anti-racism in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Arsenal and Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema was given the women’s Player of the Year award earlier this month. – dpa