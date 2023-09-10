Liverpool held by Brighton, Newcastle drop points at West Ham

LONDON: Liverpool missed the chance to go second in the Premier League as the Reds were pegged back in a pulsating 2-2 draw at Brighton on Sunday, while Newcastle were also held 2-2 by West Ham.

Manchester City can go back to the top of the table later when they travel to Arsenal in a clash between last season's top two.

A point leaves Liverpool three points behind leaders Tottenham and after their justified fury in losing to Spurs last weekend when a goal was wrongly ruled out by a VAR error, Jurgen Klopp's men will feel aggrieved at another refereeing decision.

Pascal Gross somehow avoided a red card when pulling down Dominik Szoboszlai for a penalty that led to Liverpool's second goal just before half-time.

The visitors had been given the run around by Brighton in the opening half hour.

Alexis Mac Allister struggled on his return to the Amex Stadium and was one of the culprits for the opening goal.

The Argentine was caught in possession by Simon Adingra, who then caught Alisson Becker out of position by taking his shot early from outside the box.

After a bright start to the season, Brighton have now won just once in six games as the rigours of European football have told on Roberto De Zerbi's men.

The Seagulls' daring approach has won plenty of plaudits but Liverpool pounced on their weaknesses to turn the game on its head five minutes before the break.

Twice Brighton were punished for giving the ball away inside their own half as Harvey Elliot unselfishly allowed Darwin Nunez's pass to find Mohamed Salah to slot home the equaliser.

Liverpool's high press then won the penalty as Szoboszlai dispossessed Gross and was pulled down by the German midfielder.

Salah confidently dispatched the spot-kick, but Liverpool will ask questions about why they were not up against 10 men for the rest of the game.

Ryan Gravenberch was introduced at half-time to stiffen the Liverpool midfield and should have made it 3-1 when he hit the bar with the goal gaping after more good work from Szoboszlai.

That miss proved costly as Lewis Dunk levelled 12 minutes from time and Brighton should have taken all three points when Joao Pedro blazed a glorious chance over late on.

Newcastle's hangover

Fresh from thrashing Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in the Champions League, Newcastle suffered a first-half hangover at the London Stadium.

Tomas Soucek tapped West Ham into an eighth minute lead after brilliant play by Lucas Paqueta and Emerson down the left.

Newcastle were lucky not to then have Bruno Guimaraes sent off for a second bookable offence.

The Magpies turned the game around in a five-minute spell around the hour mark thanks to Alexander Isak's

The Swede produced a cool finish when a free-kick into the box broke his way before taping home Kieran Trippier's inviting volleyed cross across goal.

But Newcastle could not hold out for victory as Mohammed Kudus smashed home his first Premier League goal.

Aston Villa missed the chance to climb into the top four at Arsenal's expense after being held 1-1 at Wolves.

The in-form Hwang Hee-chan put Wolves in front before Pau Torres quickly levelled for Villa. - AFP