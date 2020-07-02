Liverpool’s Klopp expects next season’s title race to be tighter

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (pix) said yesterday he expects next season’s Premier League title race to be much closer than this year.

Liverpool, who have clinched the title with seven games to go for their first top-flight crown since 1990, go to outgoing champions Manchester City on Thursday.

“I saw that last season (when they finished one point behind City), we can give them a proper fight to collect points and be around in the decisive moments,” he said.

“We are focused on our games. Now there is a big gap, I cannot see a similar gap again. We have to go the extra yard as long as you wear the shirt.”

Klopp said he expects all his team’s major challengers to strengthen in the summer and improve again.

“Manchester City, Chelsea and (Manchester) United will all be strong next season,” Klopp told reporters.

“They're all in good shape, and that is clear. Tottenham and Arsenal will not sleep, Leicester too.”

Liverpool will receive a guard of honour from City’s players and manager on Thursday, the first of seven matches that could see them break City's Premier League record of 100 points.

Klopp said his side will not rest on their laurels and plan to begin the next season as they did this one, on the front foot.

“We have to play 38 games and who wins the most can win it,” he said.

“We will not defend the title, we will attack the next one. It's the same situation.

“What we have achieved is something for the history books. It is difficult and City is a super team. We have to show that we are ready for that.”

Klopp celebrated with his players after Liverpool clinched the title but said he was focused only on City.

“It was one of the best moments in my life, knowing we are champions of England,” he said.

“But I don't have to remind myself all the time. After that, we prepare for Man City with full focus. We will be prepared; I don't know another way.” – dpa