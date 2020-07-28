Liverpool’s Klopp hails ‘legend’ Lovren as defender joins Zenit

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Dejan Lovren (pix) would forever be a club legend after the Croat signed a permanent deal with Zenit St Petersburg on Monday.

The Croatia centre back joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2014 and leaves the club as a Premier League and Champions League winner, having made 185 appearances.

"Another Liverpool legend who leaves the club, because he was absolutely a very, very important part of this team from the first day since I was in," Klopp told Liverpool's website.

"He played super games and scored one of the most important goals of our history in the 4-3 against Borussia Dortmund; a really wonderful moment to share."

Lovren's opportunities were scarce after the arrival of Virgil van Dijk and the emergence of Joe Gomez but still played his part in the club's two biggest trophies.

"He had so many good games," Klopp said. "When he was fit, he was very, very, very often in the team. A great player and a great person.

"He is a model athlete, has everything you need and now he goes to Russia, but he can come back always – he will be always welcome because he is a really nice guy.” – dpa