PETALING JAYA: After golf’s fasting month break, the Astro Masters 2019 amateur golf tour resumed at Kota Permai Golf & Country Club in Kota Kemuning, Shah Alam today for Qualifying Round 2.

There was a packed field of 128 players contesting for the two Gross and Nett champions’ spots on the Hicom and Gamuda nines designed by renowned Australian course architect, Ross Watson.

The “infamous” fast greens of Kota Permai were rolling at 11 feet on the Stimpmeter and punished even the most seasoned golfer.

Local knowledge proved vital as the Gross champion’s title was won by the 2018 Club Champion, Alan Chong Chek Fei. The 41-year-old who plays off a handicap of 3, carded 37 on the front nine and 33 on the back nine for a 2-under-par 70.

“I really enjoyed my golf in the tournament today and during the round, felt that I had a chance to qualify for the Grand Final in Taiwan,” said Chong, a regular player of the Astro Masters who qualified for the Grand Final held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in 2014.

“My ball striking was pure today. My iron shots were solid, while I made a lot of one-putts. I am very happy to have qualified for Taiwan.”

Another Kota Permai member joining Chong on the Malindo Air flight to Taiwan is Jimmy Goh Boon Hee who won the Nett champion’s title. The 10-handicapper carded a 67 nett.

“I am surprised and very happy at the same time to have won today because this is the first time playing in a qualifying round of the Astro Masters,” Goh, 38, said. “Solid irons shots held the key for me today, as my approach shots landed within four feet of the pins and some were just inches from the cup.”

The A Medal category was won by Chan Heng Voen (8) with a nett score of 71. He won a Panasonic 49” Smart LED TV.

Loh Hung Mun (14) won the B Medal on 68 nett, while the C Medal winner was won by Muhammad Saleh Gani (16) with 67 nett.

The Nearest-to-Line novelty hole at the par-5, 465m 12th hole was won by Choon Teik Kok who walked home with a Panasonic Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. His drive was 1 ft and 7 inches from the line.

The Sure-to-Win NTP prize of a Panasonic 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV worth RM8,000 was won by Lim Beng Hor. His tee shot on the 176-metre par-3, 6th hole was closest to the cup at 7 feet and 9 inches.

The Astro Masters is renowned for the Grand Final that is traditionally held overseas. The Grand Final has travelled to nine countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Oman, China and Cambodia last year.

This year the Grand Final will crown the ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’ in Taipei, Taiwan.

