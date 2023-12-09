Loh turns the table on the guys at Penang leg of PNAGS

PETALING JAYA: Five-handicapper Loh Yen Shin turned the table on the predominantly male field to win the A Medal of the Penang leg of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS).

Playing on the Hills Course of the Bukit Jawi Golf Resort on Sept 7, the rose among thorns gave a good showing with a score of 34-34 for 68 to win.

Four strokes away in second position was Muhammad Al Azmi Mohd Azmi (Hcp 5) with scores of 33 and 39 for 72. Badrul Hadi Bahari (Hcp 4) finished third with 36-37 for 73

B Medal was won by Ooi Ste Joe (Hcp 10) 33-36 for 69, C Medal by William Yiek Chon Soon (Hcp 13) 34-33 for 67, D Medal by Ooi Chin Guan (Hcp 16) 36-34 for 70, and the E Medal by Mustaffa Yusoff (Hcp 22) 36-30 for 67.

Meanwhile, the Kedah leg of PNAGS played at the Darulaman Golf & Country Club in Jitra on Aug 17 did not have a winner for the A Medal.

The B Medal was won by Zulkipli Abdullah (Hcp 8) 32-34 for 67, C Medal by Mohamad Shahrizal Saad (Hcp 15) 32-35 for 67, D Medal by Rusli Abd Hamid (Hcp 16) 32-33 for 67, and the E Medal by Muhammad Shafarid Saud (Hcp 22) 37-30 for 67

The winners earned the right to represent Penang and Kedah in the National Finals of the PNAGS at the Els Club in Langkawi on Oct 24. They will then will vie to represent the country at the World Final of World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC).