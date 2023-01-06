Lone bid from JDT, Sultan Ibrahim stadium to host 2023 FA Cup finals

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri has been officially picked as the venue for the 2023 FA Cup final scheduled to take place on July 22.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) in a statement said that it had only received a bid from JDT for the 2023 FA Cup final venue when the bidding process closed at 5 pm on May 24.

“During the bidding period from May 19 to May 24, only JDT submitted an application and no other bids were received by MFL, nor had any team applied for an extension of the bidding period even though reminders had been sent to all clubs,“ read the statement posted on MFL’s Facebook page today.

MFL said in order to qualify for the bid, the club and match venue must comply with the conditions set out in the 2023 Malaysia League Manual.

Among the criteria set are the support of the local government as well as local authorities and security; the capability of the stadium and availability of facilities to host a large-scale event, besides having a good pitch surface with contingencies for any weather conditions and lighting required.

The MFL said that the venue selection for the 2023 final was made after taking into account the current condition of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium (BJNS)

“BJNS is still in the process of improvement until October, so MFL cannot use the stadium for the FA Cup final this time,“ said the statement.

The MFL also stated that it could not postpone the final due to match calendar constraints after October involving various stakeholders.- Bernama