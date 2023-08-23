LPGA and Fenway Sports form commercial partnership

DAYTONA BEACH (Florida): The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and Fenway Sports Management (FSM) announced today a unique sales alliance, focused on developing next level tour marketing partnerships. This groundbreaking collaboration aims to further strengthen the LPGA’s growth trajectory while expanding opportunities for FSM in the world of professional golf and women’s sports.

With the shared vision of empowering women in sports and fostering growth in the golf industry, the LPGA and FSM have come together in a commercial alliance, creating unparalleled opportunities for all stakeholders involved. This innovative partnership will allow the LPGA to expand its reach in identifying and engaging with new partners, paving the way for increased revenue generation and enhanced exposure on a global scale.

Strengthening and enhancing the LPGA’s Sales and Partnerships team, FSM’s Partnerships team will now assist in developing and selling LPGA partnership assets worldwide alongside FSM’s wide portfolio of sports properties, which include the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, Pittsburgh Penguins, NASCAR’s RFK Racing, and TGL Boston. FSM is also the exclusive, global marketing and sponsorship partner for four-time NBA Champion LeBron James.

“This partnership is a game-changer for the LPGA, women’s golf and women’s sports,” said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. “By partnering with Fenway Sports, one of the world’s biggest and most successful global sports brands, we are taking a significant step forward as we strive to grow our exposure and drive increased value back to our partners and to our members. This novel approach and partnership will provide the LPGA with access to new and unprecedented resources and networks, enabling us to accelerate our trajectory of growth, further strengthening our position as the leader in women’s sports and enhancing our platform to inspire, elevate and advance women and girls, on and off the golf course.”

This strategic venture represents a significant expansion for FSM in the world of golf and a firm commitment to driving commercial revenues to the women’s game. As one of the leading sports marketing companies in the world, FSM recognizes the immense potential that lies within women’s golf and is excited to contribute to its continued growth and success.

“Commissioner Marcoux Samaan has spoken about the need for infrastructure at the LPGA to help capitalize on the tremendous growth the sport is experiencing,” said Fenway Sports Group Principal Owner John Henry.

“Through this partnership, FSM will deliver a well-established, turnkey team with experience driving commercial revenue for blue chip companies. We look forward to a long collaboration and are excited to help expand the LPGA’s capabilities and capitalize on the immense interest they are seeing from brands looking to invest in one of the world’s longest-running women’s professional sports associations.”

The partnership between the LPGA and FSM expands on Fenway Sports Group’s interest and investment in women’s professional sports and creating greater representation and equity for female athletes. Both organizations are confident that the partnership will drive enhancements in the golfing world — fostering diversity, increasing investment in the sport and unlocking a host of new opportunities for the LPGA and its athletes.