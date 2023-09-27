LTdL 2023: Genting Highlands climbing training effective - Shaiful Adlan

GENTING HIGHLANDS: National team rider, Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri described the climbing training held in Genting Highlands, a month before Le Tour de Langkawi (2023) has yielded results.

This was after the 25-year-old rider became the first cyclist in the country to finish the 'Queen Stage' race from Slim River to Genting Highlands, a distance of 126.4 kilometres (km) in 33rd position with a time of 3 hours 31 and 23 seconds, today.

“The Genting Highlands climbing exercise has certainly helped me, even though we should have done two climbs.

“After finishing the first practice we were not allowed to undergo the second practice because the management wanted to repair the road in preparation for LTdL,“ he said when met.

Commenting on the success of the Fifth Stage today, he said that he managed to make up for his disappointment of not being able to achieve a perfect finish in the Third Stage (Jeli-Baling) and Fourth Stage (Bukit Mertajam-Meru Raya) races.

“Actually in the third stage I was trying to get the White Jersey (Asia’s Best), unfortunately 30 kilometres (km) before the finishing line I had muscle cramps.

“I am aware of the need to shoulder the responsibility as best as possible in this fifth stage because four days earlier I went through a sloping and undulating course, where we focused more on the sprint experts, Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil, Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli and Zulhelmi Zainal,“ he said.

Tomorrow, the sixth stage race covers a distance of 174.5km, from Karak to Melaka involving two climbing zones in Gapoi and Luak Inas and three sprint zones in Pelangai, Batu Kikir and Kuala Pilah. -Bernama