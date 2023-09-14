LTdL 2023: New green jersey for overall leader

KUALA LUMPUR: The organisers of the Le Tour de Langkawi 2023 (LTdL) today announced a change in jersey colour for the overall leader in the race scheduled from Sept 23 to 30.

The colour change for the overall leader of the ProSeries status tour follows the signing of the current title sponsor, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas).

Youth and Sport Minister Hannah Yeoh said the colour is synonymous with the corporate colour of the title sponsor of the prestigious cycling race for three years in line with the sponsorship period of the national oil company.

Without revealing the amount of sponsorship from Petronas, Hannah said the total channeled would be a relief to the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) and the National Sports Council (MSN) to organise the race.

“We are unable to reveal the total amount of sponsorship but I hope the sum would change each year. I believe MSN is doing its best as the Cabinet has handed the task to MSN as the implementing agency.

“The benefit (of LTdL) is not only in terms of economic value but so that youth and the people can get to watch the race,” she told reporters after a ceremony to introduce the title sponsor of LTdL 2023 at MSN in Bukit Jalil today.

The LTdL jersey of the overall leader was earlier yellow since its debut in 1996.

Meanwhile, Petronas Group Strategic Communications senior general manager Datin Anita Azrina Abd Aziz said Petronas’ move in taking up the title sponsorship was to support the local sports arena.

“As the premier sponsor, the return to us is more than what we contribute such as value from media exposure as well as investment on Malaysian athletes in terms of tourism sports,” she said.

Anita Azrina said her company will discuss with MSN to consider holding LTdL in other venues such Sabah and Sarawak.

“It is not impossible to hold it (in Sabah and Sarawak). We will cooperate with MSN, and we would further negotiate the total sponsorship,” she said.

LTdL 2023 will feature 132 cyclists from 22 teams with WorldTeam, ProTeam and Continental status apart from the national team.

This edition will witness routes involving 11 states with Stage 1 from Kerteh to Kuala Terengganu (184.4km); Stage 2 Kuala Terengganu-Kota Bharu (186.2 km); Stage 3 Jeli-Baling (177.1km); Stage 4 Bukit Mertajam-Meru Raya (140 km); Stage 5 Slim River-Genting Highlands (133.3km); Stage 6 Karak-Melaka (176.6km); Stage 7 Muar-Seremban 2 (125.7km) and Stage 8 Setia Alam-Kuala Lumpur (157km). -Bernama