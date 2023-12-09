LTdL 2023: Sainbayar aims to retain white jersey and race for first yellow jersey

KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team (TSG) ace rider Jambaljamts Sainbayar is determined to retain his white jersey (Best Asian Rider) and hunt for his first yellow jersey (Overall leader) at the upcoming Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2023 this Sept 23 to 30.

The Mongolian-born rider said TSG which features Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff, Harrif Salleh, Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki, Jeroen Meijers and Youcef Reguigui were ready enough to help him make a blast thus completing both tasks.

In the 2022 LTdL edition, Sainbayar secured the white jersey involving eight stages of the 1,105.1 kilometres (km) race.

“Last year, my teammates helped me a lot. So this year we’re going to ride for white jersey as well as the yellow jersey.

“We going to see and we got a strong team so going to do our best there,” he told reporters after the Terengganu state government was announced as one of the main sponsors involving RM800,000 for the LTdL 2023 at the National Sports Council (NSC) Bukit Jalil, here today.

Included in the sponsorship are related services provided to the event and the white jersey itself.

The LTdL 2023 will feature 132 riders from 22 teams (WorldTeam, ProTeam, Continental team status) as well as the National team.

LTdL 2023 will feature a route spanning 11 states, with Stage 1 from Kerteh to Kuala Terengganu (184.4km); Stage 2 Kuala Terengganu-Kota Bharu (186.2km); Stage 3 Jeli-Baling (177.1km); Stage 4 Bukit Mertajam-Meru Raya (140km); Stage 5 Slim River-Genting Highlands (133.3km); Stage 6 Karak-Melaka (176.6km); Stage 7 Muar-Seremban 2 (125.7km) and Stage 8 Setia Alam-Kuala Lumpur (157km). -Bernama