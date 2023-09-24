LTdL 2023: Syritsa wins second stage

KOTA BHARU: Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Gleb Syritsa emerged as champion of the 186.2-kilometre (km) second stage of Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2023 from Kuala Terengganu to Aeon Mall here today.

The 23-year-old Russian rider crossed the finish line first in a large group with a time of four hours 15 minutes 14 seconds at the prestigious Asian cycling race.

His win today made up for a disppointing third place yesterday in the first stage from Kerteh to Kuala Terengganu.

“Yesterday I made a mistake and finished third but today is the result that I wanted. I’m very happy with it,“ he said after the race.

Although Tudor Pro Cycling Team rider Arvid de Kleijn and Green Project Bardiani CSF-Faizane rider Enrico Zanoncello took second and third place respectively, de Kleijn will continue wearing the green jersey (overall leader) and orange jersey (Sprint King), while Roojai Online Insurance rider Tegshbayar Batsaikhan still retains his white jersey (Asia’s Best).

The third stage, a 183.1 km race from Jeli to Baling will feature four mountain zones in Jeli, Puncak Titiwangsa, Seri Banding and Sungai Rui and two sprint zones in Jeli and Tasik Temenggor.-Bernama