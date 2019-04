MALACCA: Malaysian rider, Mohamed Harrif Saleh, representing Terengganu Inc TSG Cycling Team (TSG), emerged victorious in the second stage of the 2019 Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) today.

The 30-year-old rider claimed victory after finishing the 200.6 km stretch of the race in four hours, 53 minutes and 20 seconds.

Italian Andrea Guardini from Bardiani CSF finished second, followed by Kazushige Kuboki of the Japanese National Team.

Harrif is only the second Malaysian to record a stage victory in the prestigious race after Anuar Manan’s success in 2010. — Bernama