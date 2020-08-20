Luis Enrique turns to youth for Spain’s Nations League squad

BARCELONA: Luis Enrique (pix) picked a young Spain squad on Thursday for the Nations League matches against Germany and Ukraine on September 3 and 6 respectively, his first since returning to the post last November.

The former Barcelona coach stood down in June 2019 because his daughter was suffering from bone cancer, but after her death and five months after resigning, he was re-appointed.

Teenage Barcelona winger Ansu Fati, 17, features in his squad, along with Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, 19.

Luis Enrique made several other changes, bringing in new City signing Ferran Torres, Real Madrid’s Oscar Rodriguez, and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Adama Traore among other new faces.

Barcelona leftback Jordi Alba misses out, with Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon included, while Alvaro Morata, Paco Alcacer and Gerard Moreno are also not involved. – dpa

SPAIN SQUAD

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao).

Defenders: Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), Jose Luis Gaya (Valencia), Sergio Reguilon (Real Madrid) and Eric Garcia (Man City).

Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz (Napoli), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Man City), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), and Oscar Rodríguez (Real Madrid).

Forwards: Rodrigo (Valencia), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Adama Traore (Wolves), Marco Asensio (Real Madid), Ansu Fati (Barcelona) and Ferran Torres (Man City).