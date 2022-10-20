Lukaku returns to team training for Inter Milan

MILAN: Romelu Lukaku returned to team training with Inter Milan on Thursday as the Belgium striker recovers from a thigh injury which has kept him out of action since August.

Lukaku hasn't played for Inter since picking up the injury to his left thigh during training in the days after his team's Serie A defeat at Lazio.

However he could be on the bench for Saturday's fixture at Fiorentina and has a chance of featuring on Wednesday against Viktoria Plzen.

Inter will guarantee passage into the last 16 of the Champions League with a game to spare if they beat Plzen at the San Siro after getting the better of Barcelona in their last two Group C fixtures.

Simone Inzaghi's side are five points behind group leaders Bayern Munich and currently sit seventh in Serie A, trailing league leaders Napoli by eight points. - AFP