Lukaku strikes late to snatch win for Inter over Porto

MILAN: Substitute Romelu Lukaku volleyed an 86th-minute winner to earn Inter Milan a 1-0 victory over Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

Alessandro Bastoni was close to giving Inter the lead in first-half stoppage time, but his downward header was expertly saved by Porto keeper Diogo Costa.

Porto midfielder Otavio was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for a challenge on Hakan Calhanoglu 12 minutes from time and Inter seized their chance.

Belgian Lukaku headed Nicolo Barella’s cross against the post before knocking the rebound past Costa.

Porto host Inter in the second leg on March 14. - Reuters