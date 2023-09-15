M-League to follow AFC calendar beginning 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Football League (MFL) has confirmed that the Malaysia League (M-League) competition will be changed to follow the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) calendar beginning 2024.

Its chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Stuart Ramalingam (pix) said the MFL was still in discussions with local clubs to initiate the change from next year to ensure that the M-League transfer window is aligned with international leagues.

“It will also standardise the rest period and ensure that the national team, the junior team and AFC Cup participants perform well.

“We are conducting a study to ensure our calendar is in line, we know the international calendar differs in terms of climate and local context is needed,” he told reporters after the launch of the 2023 Malaysia Cup Tour here today, adding that the transition means the league will begin in 2024 and end in 2025.

He added that the MFL would make an announcement next month after discussions with clubs and stakeholders are complete.

Stuart also said that they would ensure that the new season would begin without any issue of unpaid salaries and that action will be taken against any team regarding the issue if they failed to resolve the salaries before the end of this season.

On the 2023 Malaysia Cup Tour, Stuart said it was to ensure that local football fans could get a glimpse of the cup up close.

“We encourage fans to make the most of this opportunity to admire the Malaysia Cup,” he said.

The tour will begin today and end on Dec 3, and involve five selected AEON Big locations, AEON BiG Wangsa Maju (Sept 15 to 17), AEON BiG Falim, Ipoh, Perak (Sept 22 to 24); AEON BiG, Kuantan, Pahang (Oct 20 to 22); AEON BiG Shah Alam or Klang, Selangor (Nov 3 to 5); and AEON BiG Batu Pahat, Johor (Dec 1 to 3s).

The 2023 Malaysia Cup final is scheduled for Dec 9. -Bernama