M’sia crush Sri Lanka 3-0 to maintain hopes of qualifying for U-20 Asia Cup final

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Under-19 squad (U-19) revived hopes of qualifying for the Under-20 Asia Cup 2023 after beating 10-man Sri Lanka 3-0 in a Group E qualifying match at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, today.

The win at the Mongolia Football Federation Stadium (MFF) was the first for the national squad after having played out a 1-1 draw against host nation Mongolia in their opening match on Wednesday.

The squad under coach Hassan Sazali Mohd Waras scored twice through Alif Izwan Yuslan and Adam Farhan Faizal to keep pace with South Korea in the race to earn an automatic slot.

Sri Lanka were reduced to 10-man after R. V. Navod Lakshitha was given the marching orders in the 53rd minute after a foul on Muhammad Marwan Abdul Rahman.

Malaysia will face South Korea in their final group E match on Sunday and a win will give Malaysia an automatic slot to the final round in 2023, failing which the boys will have to battle it out against nine other group runnerups to earn the five remaining slots.

The top 10 group winners and five best finishing runner up teams will qualify for the finals in Uzbekistan next March.

Meanwhile, in another Group E match, South Korea went on a goal rampage by thrashing Mongolia 7-0 to head the group. - Bernama