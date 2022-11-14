M’sia Cup: Let’s score as Man-ny goals as possible for home comfort - Ott

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) midfielder Manuel Ott has vowed to give it his all and help the Turtles take home a comfortable lead from their Malaysia Cup semi-final, first-leg tie against Selangor FC at the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Stadium on Wednesday (Nov 16).

The 25-year-old, who is of mixed German-Filipino parentage and plays for the Philippines national team, knows it won’t be easy but is determined to make his dream of lifting his first trophy in the Malaysia League (M-League) come true.

“It will be a tough game against Selangor FC, but we will be prepared and I’m looking forward to it.

“Our team are on the right track and in good momentum. Hopefully, we can score as many goals as possible to win the game (and take home a healthy cushion),” he said when met yesterday.

Ott, who began plying his trade in the M-League in 2021 and is more popularly known as Manny, has one goal and two assists for the Turtles in the Malaysia Cup, so far.

Meanwhile, his teammate, Nik Muhammad Sharif Haseefy Mohd Lazim is excited to be meeting the Red Giants in the semi-final.

The winger, who is on loan from Selangor, admits that he respects his employers but it would not stop him from doing his best to ensure victory for TFC, who are keen to retain his services next season.

“Although I’m here on loan, I don’t feel like it because I’m always given a chance to play in Terengganu. I don’t feel ostracised here and I will give my 100 per cent commitment to the Turtles come Wednesday,” pledged Nik Muhammad Sharif, who can also play in midfield. - Bernama