M'sia Cup: Perak get past KDA FC, Terengganu win in style

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite playing with 10 men, Perak FC managed to stem a comeback from Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC to advance to the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Cup, despite losing 1-2 in the second leg of the round of 16 at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar, yesterday.

The Bos Gaurus squad coached by Yusri Che Lah confirmed their place in the quarter-finals with a 4-3 aggregate victory and will face either Sabah FC or Kuching City FC.

In the clash, the home team led by Mohd Nafuzi Muhammad Zain scored the first goal in the 28th minute through a penalty which was completed by Manuel Hidalgo after the ball hit the hands of Perak midfielder Sunday Kolawole Afolabi.

Trailing 0-1, Perak were reduced to 10 players after substitute Mohamad Khairul Asyraf Ramli was shown a red card for fouling Amirbek Juraboev in the 55th minute.

After some huffing and puffing, Mohd Akmal Md Zahir doubled the lead in the 82nd minute, but the joy was shortlived as Seo Seonung scored Perak's only goal of the match three minutes later.

The goal stunned about 9,000 spectators at the Darul Aman Stadium who expected the match to go to penalties, but instead, Perak advanced to the next round with a one-goal advantage.

Meanwhile, Terengganu FC progressed to the quarter-finals in style, recording a 7-0 aggregate victory over M3 League side KL Rovers, after beating the latter 3-0 in a clash at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Nerus.

Midfielder Mohd Nor Hakim Hassan stole the spotlight after scoring two goals in the 32nd minute and the 89th minute respectively, while Liridon Krasniqi also got onto the scoresheet in the 72nd minute.

Terengganu FC will face either Selangor FC or PDRM FC in the quarter finals.

The 2021 champions, Kuala Lumpur City FC (KL City) became the first team to step into the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Cup after beating Penang FC 1-0 in the second leg of the round of 16 tonight, recording a 5-0 aggregate victory.

In the clash at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras here tonight, Penang defended well in the first 45 minutes to deny the City Boys, but striker Tchetche Kipre scored in the 70th minute to put the game out of reach for the visitors.

Awaiting KL City in the quarter-finals are the winners of the clash between Sri Pahang FC and Harini FT who will meet tomorrow night, with the Tok Gajah squad only having a one-goal advantage after recording a 3-2 victory in the first leg earlier this month. -Bernama