M’sia end 2023 SEA Games campaign with worst-ever achievement

PHNOM PENH: The Malaysian contingent have recorded their worst-ever achievement in the history of the SEA Games by finishing in seventh position and failing to meet the 40-gold target at the 2023 edition in Cambodia yesterday.

With all the medal events ending yesterday, the country’s achievement in the 32nd edition here is worse than the Hanoi edition in Vietnam last year.

When the curtain falls on the biennial Games here tomorrow, the national contingent will return home from the SEA Games having collected just 34 golds, 45 silvers and 97 bronzes to be placed seventh in the medal tally.

Malaysia ended their campaign in Hanoi last year in sixth position with a haul of 39-45-90. They also finished in the same position in the 1983 edition in Singapore.

What’s more disappointing is that Malaysia, who sent 676 athletes to Phnom Penh, finished below Singapore, the Philippines and hosts Cambodia.

In today’s action, Malaysia added four more gold medals through Sam Jee Lek (dance sport), men’s and women’s hockey teams and Ahmad Nor Iman Hakim Rakib (kickboxing).

At the end of Day 11, Vietnam emerged overall champions after winning 136 golds, 105 silvers and 114 bronzes, followed by Thailand (108-95-108); Indonesia (85-81-109); hosts Cambodia (81-74-126), the Philippines (58-86-116) and Singapore (51-42-64). -Bernama