M’sia Masters: Aaron-Wooi Yik miss out on semi-finals, fall to Indonesian duo

KUALA LUMPUR: Reigning men’s doubles world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik’s progress in the Malaysia Masters 2023 was halted after being booted out from the quarter-final stage, here, yesterday.

Second seeds Aaron-Wooi Yik were stunned by eighth-seeded Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin of Indonesia, 18-21, 19-21 in 52 minutes at Axiata Arena.

A frustrated Wooi Yik admitted they were second best today as Leo-Daniel had come well prepared.

“We were not patient enough. We have tried our best but they were better than us,” he told reporters when met after the match.

Asked about their next mission, Wooi Yik said they would skip the Thailand Open in Bangkok to be held from May 30-June 4, and return to the court for the Singapore Open from June 6 to 11.

Leo-Daniel will take on another Malaysian pair, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun in the semi-finals.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun earlier upset former world champions, Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia, 23-21, 21-17 to post the biggest win of their career so far.

Meanwhile, professional men’s doubles duo Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi endured a similar fate as they let slip their 21-15 win in the first set against Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae of South Korea by losing the next two, 21-16, 21-14.

Yew Sin said they had given their all in the last two sets but could not muster a victory, and hoped to make amends in their next outing at Thailand Open 2023 in Bangkok, next week.

The unseeded Min Hyuk-Seung Jae will lock horns against fourth seeds from Japan, Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi after the latter saw off Taiwanese duo, Chang Ko-Chi-Po Li-Wei, 21-18, 21-16.

Earlier today, top national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah staged a remarkable comeback to stun fourth seeds Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota 13-21, 21-19, 21-16 and check into the last four.

The sixth seeds will play Jeong Na Eun-Kim Hye Jeong tomorrow after the fifth-seeded South Koreans upset Indonesian second seeds Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti 21-15, 18-21, 21-16 in the last eight. - Bernama