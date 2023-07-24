M’sia off to perfect start in Women's World Junior Team Championship

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia trounced New Zealand 3-0 to get their Group B campaign off to a flying start at the 2023 World Squash Federation (WSF) Women’s World Junior Team Championship in Melbourne, Australia, today.

Rising star Aira Azman (pix) delivered the first point by brushing aside Ella Lash 11-5, 11-3, 11-4 at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre (MSAC), according to the tournament’s website https://wsf.tournamentsoftware.com .

K. Sehveetrra downed Sophie Hodges 11-6, 11-9, 11-3 to double Malaysia’s lead before Thanusaa Uthrian defeated Anna Leakey 11-8, 11-4, 11-1 to wrap up the comfortable victory.

Malaysia will meet three-time champions Australia in their second group match tomorrow.

Fourteen teams are taking part in the biennial tournament, with reigning champions Egypt drawn in Group A with Canada and Scotland while Group B comprises Malaysia, New Zealand and Australia.

Five-time champions England are in Group C with the United States, Taiwan and South Africa while India, Hong Kong, Singapore and Ireland make up Group D.

The tournament is a continuation of the World Junior Individual Squash Championships, which ended at the same venue yesterday. -Bernama