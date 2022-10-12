M’sia’s challenge at 2022 BWF World Tour finals ends

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s last hope of reaching the finals of the 2022 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals was lost after the national professional mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing failed to advance to the final in Bangkok, Thailand today.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing, who easily beat Thailand’s Supak Jomkoh-Supissara Paewsampran, 21-17, 22-20 yesterday, were no match for China’s Zheng Si Wei- Huang Ya Qiong in the semi-final.

The world number eight pair lost the first set 10-21, and tried to make a comeback in the second, but succumbed 15-21.

Earlier today, national professional men’s doubles duo, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, were also eliminated in the semi-finals by three-time world champions and the tournament’s 2019 edition winners from Indonesia, Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan, 21-17, 13-21, 19-21.

In the post match interview with Bernama, Pei Jing admitted they were outmatched by the Chinese pair’s pace and intensity on the court.

“In the second game, we had a better game play. We tried to chase every single point. However, we make some simple mistakes,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kian Meng said he was satisfied with their achievement of reaching the semi-final.

“As this is a season finale World Tour Finals, I am very satisfied with this year’s performance and hope for better performance next year,” he said. - Bernama