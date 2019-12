KUALA LUMPUR: The national athletics squad that competed in the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines performed well to meet the five gold target set by the Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF).

MAF deputy president Datuk Mumtaz Jaafar, expressing satisfaction over the squad’s performance in the recently-concluded regional biennial games, said based on results achieved, the future of Malaysian athletics looks bright.

“We achieved what we had targeted, and we’re very satisfied with their achievements of the athletes, whether category A or B, although we did lose out on a few medals.

“We can already look forward the Hanoi SEA Games in 2021 as we have already have good back up athletes. We must prepare early, and give them more exposure. This year, several of them lacked competition time,” she said in a recent interview with Bernama TV telecasted today.

Besides scooping five gold medals, the national athletics squad also contributed nine silver and seven bronze to the Malaysian contingent’s overall medal standings — seen as a commendable feat outside of home soil.

The five gold were delivered by Muhammad Haiqal Hanafi in the men’s 100m, Andre Anura Anuar (men’s long jump), Yap Sean Yee (women’s high jump), Lee Hup Wei (men’s high jump) and Muhammad Irfan Shamsuddin (discus throw).

Commenting on the winners, Mumtaz said she was not at all surprised by Muhammad Haiqal’s blue ribbon event win, which saw Malaysia defending the gold medal won by Khairul Hafiz Jantan on home soil two years ago, and also Andre Anura’s jump, breaking the 8-metre barrier for the first time to re-write the national record.

“Andre is strong, his jumps are good but he’s got to work on his run ups. I feel he could be Hakimi Ismail’s main challenger. He (Andre) has shown great improvement. They, including Muhammad Haiqal, are from the National Sports Council (NSC) back up squad programme.

“I am not surprised at all with their wins as they had trained very hard and performed well in meets, and these results are considered rewards of our development programmes. We hope these athletes have also gained much from their SEA Games experience,” he said.

At the same time, Mumtaz said the MAF and its coaches will soon be discussing long term programmes as preparations for the next games in Hanoi. — Bernama